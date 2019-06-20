More bacon? You got it. A look at the bacon-loaded menu available at Macon Bacon games

Have you ever had a Macon Bacon 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich? Here’s what is on it. Nick Green, the director of food and beverage for the Macon Bacon, makes a 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Green, the director of food and beverage for the Macon Bacon, makes a 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich.

The Macon Bacon’s menu has 32 new items including slushies, snacks, drinks, and a new Load the Bacon menu that is all about bacon.

The Load the Bacon menu (a play on “load the bases”) includes the 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich, a bacon cheeseburger, a bacon-topped pulled pork sandwich, a bacon hot dog, loaded cheese fries, bacon loaded mac and cheese and a cup of bacon.

Not enough bacon for you? People can also add it to anything in the ballpark, Nick Green, director of food and beverage for the Macon Bacon, said.

“That was a big project this spring for me once I got here in March was figuring out ways to add more bacon to the ballpark,” Green said.

The 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich starts with either a hamburger or chicken patty and is topped with two pieces of bacon, pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon bits and barbecue sauce with a side of fries.

Green said the new menu has gained popularity, and they have had great response from attendees. He’s heard people say the food feels more like pub food instead of ballpark food.

“People are loving it because people are just like, ‘I want some bacon. I’m at the Bacon game. I want some bacon,’” he said.

Collinda Simmons, who attended the opening night of the Macon Bacon season, said the food is great and people have to try the loaded fries.

“We’re the only city where the mascot is bacon,” she said with a laugh.

Green said the loaded fries have been one of the most popular items along with bacon loaded mac and cheese. The ballpark probably goes through around 30 to 40 pounds of bacon each game, he said.

“It’s just more options, it’s better options. It adds to a more premium feel to the ballpark,” he said.

The Macon Bacon has a game on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. To read more about the Macon Bacon game experience and see their home schedule, read The Telegraph’s article about the opening night.