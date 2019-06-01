What to expect at a Macon Bacon baseball game that you won’t experience anywhere else

Here’s what to expect at a Macon Bacon baseball game The Macon Bacon baseball team sold out for their first home game Friday night against the Florence RedWolves. Here’s what to expect at a Macon Bacon baseball game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Macon Bacon baseball team sold out for their first home game Friday night against the Florence RedWolves. Here’s what to expect at a Macon Bacon baseball game.

The Macon Bacon baseball team had their first home game Friday night against the Florence RedWolves, and Luther Williams Field was packed at the sold out game.

The Macon team wavered slightly in the first inning allowing four runs by the RedWolves, but they came back victorious finishing the game 12-5.





Although watching the baseball game was the main event, there were other aspects of the experience that you just can’t find anywhere else.





The Atmosphere

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One aspect of the game that was repeated by fans throughout the night as the best part was the atmosphere.





Cameron Kunzelman, who watched his first Bacon baseball game on Friday, said he liked the game because he liked the idea of the local community coming together.





“I don’t like baseball at all, but I like being at this baseball game,” he said. “It’s an exciting crowd that you don’t necessarily get everywhere else.”





Kunzelman said you could tell it was a sold out game because of the cheering and excitement in the stadium.

Jack Taylor, who lives in Warner Robins, said Friday night was his second Macon Bacon baseball game.





“It’s a great atmosphere. I love it,” he said. “I would say that it’s just a really small environment that gets the MLB feel.”





Everybody loves bacon

At a baseball game, you can expect the regular food — burgers, hot dogs, some nachos —but at a Macon Bacon baseball game, there is a separate menu that’s filled with bacon items.

A Macon Bacon baseball game might be one of the only places in the nation where you can buy a cup of bacon.





Collinda Simmons, who went to the game with her parents, Melinda and Keith Moffett, said people have to try the loaded fries.





“We’re the only city where our mascot is Bacon,” she said with a laugh.





Other items on the “Load the Bacon Menu” are 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, a bacon cheeseburger, a bacon-topped pulled pork sandwich, a bacon hot dog and bacon loaded mac n’ cheese.





A place for the whole family

Luther Williams Field has a large variety of spaces that suit every member of the family including the Macon Beer Company Beer Garden, the PMC Party Deck, the We Care Cabana Suites, the Plantation Rum Tiki Bar, a VIP section and a kids’ zone.





“You have a lot of different activities for the family. I have my grandson with me. He’s over in the kids zone,” Keith Moffett said.





The Game On Training Kids Zone was officially unveiled on May 4, and it includes a playground, wiffle ball field and batting cage.





“It’s a great family atmosphere,” Melinda Moffett said. “There’s no better way to spend a Friday night.”