Macon Bacon will host its first-ever home playoff game. Here are the details.

The Macon Bacon took home a win in one of their most important food fights to date, as they knocked off the Savannah Bananas in the playoff opener.

The Bacon beat their rivals by a score of 7-3 Sunday to eliminate them from contention for the Petitt Cup.

The Bacon will now host their first-ever home playoff game Tuesday night against the Forest City Owls. The Bacon and the Owls met three times in the regular season, with Macon winning two out of three games.

Coming into the playoffs, the Bacon had lost a pair of games to the Bananas to end the regular season.

The Bananas came into the game the division leaders.

The game was close Sunday night until the 9th inning when the Bacon would score three, highlighted by a two-run triple from Brandon Ashy.

Fans can buy tickets to the Bacon’s home playoff game online. Each ticket also comes with a free hat. The game starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Luther Williams Field.

With a win, the Bacon will advance to the Petitt Cup Championship Series, which will consist of a best of three series to determine the Coastal Plain League champion. Those games will be played August 8-10.

Justin Baxley
