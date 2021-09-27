Who was the best Middle Georgia football player Friday night? Vote for your MVP

It was a statement win for the defending state champs, as if they needed to make one.

Warner Robins rolled over Lee County 56-30, thanks in part to a tremendous game from Daveon Walker, who caught 10 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. But the Demons wide receiver wasn’t alone in turning in a stellar performance Friday evening.

Christian Martin scored three touchdowns for Peach County while Duke Watson did the same for Mary Persons on the strength of 171 yards rushing. Tattnall’s Atone Johnson only caught two passes against Aquinas, but he scored on both catches, while Armar Gordon led Perry to a dominant victory over Rutland in a Thursday night game.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes 1 p.m. Friday. You can only vote once per day.

The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page. To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com. For a look back at some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup.