Middle Georgia football scores: Warner Robins dominant in win over rival Northside

High school football in Middle Georgia has already seen its share of blowouts, big wins and upsets in the first three weeks. Friday night offered more of the same, with a pair of rivals squaring off for the 64th time.

Here is a look at some of the best games, highlights and scores from around Middle Georgia in Week 4 of the season.

Best game

Warner Robins 49, Northside 7

Warner Robins jumped out to an early 14-point lead in the first quarter. Each time it seemed as though Northside was going to break through a mistake or big play would shift the momentum back in favor of Warner Robins.

Northside scored its lone touchdown on the night after Warner Robins blocked a field goal attempt. Eagles linebacker Elijah Robinson picked up the ball and sprinted to the end zone. It was the first points Northside had scored against Warner Robins since the third quarter of the 2018 game.

In the second half, it was more of the same as Warner Robins dominated on both sides of the football. As the Demons scored 21 unanswered to wrap up their fifth win in a row against the Eagles. Warner Robins moves to 3-0 on the season while Northside drops to 2-1.

The outcome in this historic rivalry was one-sided for the third straight year as Warner Robins has now outscored Northside 135-7 during that span.

Three stars

Christon Lane, Warner Robins QB: Lane is a senior but this was his first start in this rivalry game after sitting behind Jalen Addie the last two seasons. Lane took advantage of the opportunity throwing for four scores to four different wide receivers. Warner Robins has a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Lane has done a good job of utilizing them through the first three games of the year.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Malcolm Brown, Warner Robins RB: He has been the heart of the offense through the first three games of the season. Brown has touched the ball nearly 100 times already. The Demons have leaned on him heavily and he has stepped up to the plate. Brown scored a pair of touchdowns on the night.

Jafredrick Perry, Warner Robins ATH: Perry seems to have come out of nowhere this season. He made a big statement in the opener against Valdosta when he topped 100 yards on just six touches while scoring twice. In this rivalry game, Perry put on another show. This time it was a big interception late in the first half that set up a dagger touchdown. Northside was driving deep into Warner Robins territory and Perry’s interception proved to be a backbreaker in terms of momentum.

Scoreboard

Perry 34, Veterans 14

Tattnall 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Houston County 24, Statesboro 20

Jones County 38, Union Grove 22

Bleckley County 26, Vidalia 13

Worth County 42, Rutland 7

Aquinas 27, FPD 2

Rockdale 31, Westside 29

Brookstone 31, Mount de Sales 23

Doughtery 10, Northeast 7

Newnan 39, Mary Persons 32

They said it

“It is groundbreaking. Only a couple of classes can claim that. So to be able to say that is tremendous. That is a testament to that program over there. You don’t get them four years in a row a whole lot and this class can say that.” Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook on senior class going undefeated against Northside.

“Lane did a good job tonight. Still, a few miscues at the beginning but the kid is a winner. He knows how to get the ball moving and lined up. He hit some really good throws.” Westbrook on quarterback Christon Lane’s play.

“We just have to move on and grow from our mistakes and build off what we did in a positive way. Our kids are pretty resilient. They know that this is a rivalry but we know we got to keep moving on.” Westbrook on building momentum from this win.

What’s next?

Warner Robins vs Houston County

Warner Robins has been the best team in Middle Georgia through the first four weeks of the season. Houston County on the other hand has been a bit more up and down. In last year’s meeting, Warner Robins beat Houston County 44-10 and has won four straight matchups overall against the Bears.

The story of this game will be Houston County’s defense, which has played relatively well through the first few weeks against the Warner Robins offense, which has scored 48 or more points in each of its first three games.