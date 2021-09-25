Middle Georgia football scores: Demons make a statement with a blowout win over Lee

High school football in Middle Georgia has already had plenty of surprises, major upsets and powerhouses flexing their muscles in the first five weeks.

Friday night offered more of the same, with a pair of state powerhouses squaring off.

Here is a look at some of the best games, highlights and scores from around Middle Georgia in Week 6 of the season.

Best game

Warner Robins 56, Lee County 30

All week, this game was circled for many around the state as the best game. The hype surrounding the game was pitting Lee County, the number one team in 6A and Warner Robins, the number one team in 5A.

Last season, Warner Robins won the 5A state title and Lee County lost in overtime of the 6A title game to Buford. These two teams played last season with Lee County grabbing the win, 27-7, at home.

The game lived up to the hype for much of the first half with each team trading scores.

Lee County jumped out to an early lead after its defense forced a fumble deep in Warner Robins territory. Tight end Tyrus Washington, an Arkansas commit, found the end zone to open up the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Christopher Martin.

The Demons answered back with 76-yard touchdown run by junior running back Malcolm Brown. The Trojans drove down the field but were forced to take a field goal to put Lee County up 10-7 midway through the first quarter.

Each team traded explosive touchdowns on back-to-back drives including a 94-yard kickoff return by Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah to put the Trojans up 16-14 with seven minutes left in the first half.

It would be the last time Lee County would hold a lead in the game. Warner Robins closed out the first half with a pair of touchdowns to take a 28-16 lead into the half.

The Trojans came out of the half with a defensive stop to set up Kromah’s second touchdown of the game.

Warner Robins responded in a big way with a Jafredrick Perry kickoff return for a touchdown and followed it up with a scoop-and-score on the first play of the next drive by Montrez Dinkins. Another fumble on the first play of the next drive sealed the game for the Demons as quarterback Christon Lane delivered a touchdown to pass to Deuce Petty.

The two teams traded scores late in the game, but the game was well out of reach before the start of the fourth quarter.

Three stars

Jafredrick Perry, Warner Robins ATH: Perry is the X-Factor on this team. He makes an impact in every facet of the game. Perry broke off his second kickoff return touchdown on the season. In the third quarter, Perry had a key fumble recovery and ran the ball well down the stretch to help drain the clock late in the game. He has the ability to break a game open with one play and when the Demons needed it against Lee County, Perry was there to answer the call.

Daveon Walker, Warner Robins WR: Lee County came out and started to stack the box against a potent rushing attack to start the game. Warner Robins adjusted early and started feeding Walker on the outside. Walker hauled in three catches over 40 yards including a pair of long touchdowns. Quarterback Christon Lane has a true number one receiver to lean on with Walker and it helped open up the run game for Perry and Malcolm Brown.

Malcolm Brown, Warner Robins RB: Brown found the end zone twice in the game including a 76-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for Warner Robins. Brown sets the tone for the offense as he has the ability to carry it 20 to 30 times a game He is able to open up the game for everyone else on the offensive side of the ball.

Scoreboard

Perry 49, Rutland 7 (Thursday)

Houston County 20, Newton 13

Southwest 32, Jasper County 20

Baldwin 45, Westside 0

Peach County 59, Sumter County 0

Mary Persons 47, Central 16

Bleckley County 21, Dodge County 19

ACE 35, Wilkinson County 6

Stratford 27, Savannah Country Day 20

Tattnall 46, Aquinas 14

Oconee County 35, Veterans 16

Dooly 31, Dublin 28

Colquitt County 53, Northside 7

