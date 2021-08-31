High School Sports

Several Middle GA high school football games canceled due to COVID. Here are the details

Multiple Middle Georgia high school football games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns. This comes after four were canceled last week.

In addition to the cancellations from this week, Perry’s game with Hampton was canceled last week. The Panthers were able to find an opponent to replace them on the schedule and will take on Crisp County on Thursday in Cordele.

Justin Baxley
