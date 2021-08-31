Several Middle GA high school football games canceled due to COVID. Here are the details

Multiple Middle Georgia high school football games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns. This comes after four were canceled last week.

Northside and Howard has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Howard. This game will not be rescheduled and Northside will not attempt to schedule anyone else. This gives the Eagles a week off before their showdown with Warner Robins on Sept. 10.

has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Howard. This game will not be rescheduled and Northside will not attempt to schedule anyone else. This gives the Eagles a week off before their showdown with Warner Robins on Sept. 10. Central is now playing Pacelli, in Columbus, after the Chargers game with rival Westside was canceled.

is now playing Pacelli, in Columbus, after the Chargers game with rival Westside was canceled. Tattnall was set to square off with ACE Friday night, instead, the Trojans will take on Pike County after ACE was forced to cancel its game for the second week in a row. ACE will play Rutland on Sept. 17 to make up for last week’s cancellation.

was set to square off with ACE Friday night, instead, the Trojans will take on Pike County after ACE was forced to cancel its game for the second week in a row. ACE will play Rutland on Sept. 17 to make up for last week’s cancellation. Peach County’ s game with Griffin has also been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Griffin. The Trojans have not announced if they plan to find a new opponent or if they will attempt to reschedule the game with Griffin.

s game with Griffin has also been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Griffin. The Trojans have not announced if they plan to find a new opponent or if they will attempt to reschedule the game with Griffin. Rutland’s game against Luella has been moved to the Ed Defore Sports Complex. The Hurricanes will be having their homecoming game.

In addition to the cancellations from this week, Perry’s game with Hampton was canceled last week. The Panthers were able to find an opponent to replace them on the schedule and will take on Crisp County on Thursday in Cordele.