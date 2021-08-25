High School Sports

These four Middle GA high school football games have been canceled due to COVID

Four Middle Georgia high school football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Perry High School had games scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 but their opponents, the Harris County Tigers and the Hampton Hornets are both dealing with the coronavirus, according to a post on the team’s Twitter. The Panthers are looking to replace their two opponents on the schedule.

Rutland was set to square off with ACE Friday night, but the game has been moved to Sept. 17.

The anticipated showdown between Baldwin County and Washington County was canceled due to similar concerns in Washington County. There was no announcement of this game being rescheduled at this time.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service