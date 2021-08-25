These four Middle GA high school football games have been canceled due to COVID

Four Middle Georgia high school football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Perry High School had games scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 but their opponents, the Harris County Tigers and the Hampton Hornets are both dealing with the coronavirus, according to a post on the team’s Twitter. The Panthers are looking to replace their two opponents on the schedule.

Rutland was set to square off with ACE Friday night, but the game has been moved to Sept. 17.

The anticipated showdown between Baldwin County and Washington County was canceled due to similar concerns in Washington County. There was no announcement of this game being rescheduled at this time.

PERRY VARSITY FOOTBALL GAMES against Harris County Tigers (August 27th) and Hampton Hornets (September 3rd-Homecoming) have been CANCELLED DUE TO COVID CONCERNS at their locations. If any games get scheduled we will update our website. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/cTFF4STio1 — PerryPanthersFootball (@PHS_Football1) August 24, 2021