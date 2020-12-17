Warner Robins linebacker, Jones running back set to meet in state semifinals

When Jones County and Warner Robins square off in the semifinals Friday night with a state title berth on the line, one of these two senior playmakers will suit up for final time.

Jones County running back Andrew Carner and Warner Robins linebacker Ahmad Walker have established themselves as key players for their teams over the past four years and both leaders on and off the field.

Andrew Carner - Jones County

Current Jones County head coach and former Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain had the chance to coach both of them.

“I think Ahmad is a coordinated, headsy ball player. He is a hard worker and he deserves everything he has got,” Chastain said. “Andrew works extremely hard in the weight room. He has a great build to play running back and he is a very unselfish player.”

Carner has racked up over 25 touchdowns this season and is coming off a 200-yard rushing performance against Eastside to help send Jones County to the semifinals. Carner said that he is just one part of why this team is successful and credits those around him for his individual success on the field.

“I am not the only one contributing to us winning. I have teammates who are doing their job,” Carner said. “The wide receivers are a threat. They have allowed me to get the yards that I have gotten. The holes are wider. They spread the defense out and it makes it easier for my offensive line to block for me.”

Ahmad Walker - Warner Robins

Walker’s job at the linebacker spot for ranges from dropping into coverage on pass plays to rushing the passer and shutting down opposing running backs. He is also called upon to run the football in short yardage situations on offense.

Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook said that Walker’s versatility combined with his knowledge of the game makes him such a dynamic force on the field.

“He is agile, he is strong and he is smart. He can beat players to the punch. He is so gifted as an athlete. He can diagnose plays. He has seen it all” Westbrook said. “We just hope he can finish out this game on Friday and continue to work his magic.”

One of Walker’s biggest advantages is his experience. He has played in over 55 games since he started at Warner Robins, including three state championship games.

That playing time over the course of the last four years has allowed him to grow into the team’s defensive leader.

“We have so much leadership on that field. Ahmad had so many snaps. He is one of the only ones who played his freshman year,” Westbrook said. “He has that experience under his belt. He has a lot of experience that he can draw from.”

Irresistible force vs. immovable object

Walker will be a key part of the defense that will look to slow down Jones County’s offense, paced by Carner. Westbrook said that Carner’s ability to make guys miss makes him so dangerous.

“We don’t take anybody lightly. We have played against some really good running backs this year and he is no exception. He is a complete back,” Westbrook said. “Our guys have to make sure that they wrap up because if he makes you miss he is a home run hitter. He can take the distance.”

Both Carner and Walker are being recruited to play football at the next level. Walker signed his National Letter of Intent with Liberty University on Wednesday. Carner is still exploring his options as the COVID-19 pandemic has made the recruiting process a little harder, he said. But before they head off to play the next level the pair will meet in the state semifinals. Each is hoping to go out on top. Carner said that he wants to have a shot a state title before he leaves Jones County.

“It would mean the world to me. We have been close. Last year, we made the final four,” Carner said. “The ultimate goal is to win a championship and to do that would be a dream come true.