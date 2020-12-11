Middle Georgia football scores: Warner Robins, Jones advance, will meet in semifinals

BEST GAME

Warner Robins 35, Blessed Trinity 28

Warner Robins held a 28-14 lead with just over 9 minutes left. Blessed Trinity stormed back to tie the score on back-to-back touchdown drives. The Demons took over with 4 minutes to play and put together a game-winning drive behind their running game. It was punctuated by a short touchdown run by Ahmad Walker. The Demons advance to the GHSA state semifinals for the fourth year in a row and will have the chance to get back to its fourth consecutive state title game. Warner Robins will face off with the last remaining Middle Georgia team, Jones County, next week at home.

3 STARS

Jalen Addie, Warner Robins senior quarterback: Addie had a pair of touchdown passes and a short touchdown run to help lead Warner Robins to a 35-28 win over Blessed Trinity. Addie’s ability to remain cool under pressure on the final drive also set up the game-winning score.

Warner Robins defense: Blessed Trinity came into the game with a five-game streak of scoring 44 or more points. The Demons held the high-powered offense in check for most of the game and clinched the berth in the semifinals with a game-ending sack.

Jones County: The Greyhounds opened the season at 0-3 but since a 30-6 loss to Veterans on Sept. 18, Jones County has gone undefeated and reached the state semifinals for the second season in a row. The Greyhounds are one of the hottest teams in the state and will have a chance to reach the title game with a win over Warner Robins on the road.

SCOREBOARD

2A

Rabun County 27, Bleckley County 24

3A

Oconee County 31, Peach County 13

4A

Marist 36, Perry 7

5A

Jones County 28, Eastside 7

GISA State Championship

John Milledge 49, Frederica 0