Historic Warner Robins senior class eyes ultimate prize: an elusive state title

When the Warner Robins Demons take the field tonight against Woodward Academy, the team’s 21 seniors will play in their 17th playoff game in four years.

The senior class has won four region titles, gone undefeated against their rival Northside and have finished runner-up in the state title game three times.

Head coach Marquis Westbrook was on Mike Chastain’s staff during those first two seasons before taking over as the head coach last year when Chastain left for Jones County. Westbrook said that he knew this group was special early their freshman year.

“Just to pinpoint one moment, I would say their 9th grade season and the games that they played in. They were just tenacious on the field,” Westbrook said. “They were well-rounded football players who were hungry for it. We only have 21 of them out of close to 40. Those that are still here are still hungry. They never lost that hunger.”

Quarterback Jalen Addie has played multiple roles since his freshman year, from wide receiver for Dylan Fromm to the safety spot on important defensive possessions.

Addie has only known success during his high school career: the state title is the one thing that he and his fellow seniors are missing from their resumes.

“I really just want to win the state championship,” Addie said. “It would really mean a lot to me knowing that we have fallen short three years in a row. Feeling the pain and seeing the tears in my brothers eyes being able to win it would really be able to top off my high school career.”

With 16 playoff games under their belt, no moment has been too big for this group of Demons. As freshmen, they were able to contribute, and their impact has grown each successive season. But despite all that experience, Addie said that he still feels a little nervous before every game.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it makes it easier. You still have those butterflies in the first couple of snaps but once me and the guys get rolling, it’s like a regular game,” Addie said. “The key to success is playing as a team. Everyone executing your job, giving your best from snap to whistle and really just coming together as one as a family.”

The key to success for Warner Robins over the last four seasons has been not getting complacent with the wins. Westbrook said that his team tries to take it one game at a time and not let the big picture with all of their accolades interfere on the field on Friday nights.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We have been going to state championships and winning region championships, but you got to really just take every day in at a time,” Westbrook said. “We have to focus on the little things during the day and the big things will take care of themselves. When we start to look ahead we get sidetracked. Everything we give Monday through Thursday is going to come to fruition on Friday.”

This senior class has compiled a 48-7 record; they need four more wins to realize their ultimate goal. Addie and Westbrook agree that this class will go down as one of the most successful teams in the modern era of Georgia’s most storied programs. The Demons have won four state championships, the last one 16 years ago.

“There is a bunch of tradition at this school. There have been years where it hasn’t been the standard but I think what has been happening here is our kids have gotten used to winning,” Westbrook said. “They don’t relax when we get a win. They continue to put their foot on the gas. They don’t want to just be a part of a football team. They want to be the best.”

1A-Private

FPD (9-4) vs Calvary Day (7-4)

Stratford (9-2) vs ELCA (8-3)

1A

Dublin (10-1) vs Brooks County (11-1)

2A

Dodge County (6-3) vs Thomasville (7-4)

Northeast (8-2) vs Fitzgerald (11-0)

Bleckley County (7-3) vs Early County (7-2)

3A

Peach County (8-1) vs Thomson (9-2)

Central (6-3) vs Pierce County (9-1)

Upson-Lee (7-5) vs Appling County (10-1)

4A

Perry (7-4) vs Lagrange (8-3)

Baldwin (5-1) vs Carver (9-0)

5A

Warner Robins (9-1) vs Woodward Academy (7-4)

Jones County (8-3) vs Griffin (7-4)