Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

Who was Middle Georgia’s top high school football player in Week 13? Vote now!

Football fans, it’s time to vote for the Telegraph’s Player of the Week!

This week’s poll features prep football players from across Middle Georgia who had outstanding performances last week.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes 1 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

For a look back at some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup article.

You can only vote once per day.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service