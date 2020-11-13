Middle Georgia football scores: Perry hangs on to win and sets up region title game

BEST GAME:

Perry 21, Howard 14

Perry moved to 5-0 in the region in a game that looked like it was going to turn into a blowout midway through the third quarter. Perry fumbled the ball three times in the second half, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Howard drove down the field on the final drive on the game and threw one final pass to the end zone. Jakhius Jackson, the Perry defensive back, ended the game with an interception to help the Panthers hang on for the win.

THREE STARS

Lane Rucker, Perry senior QB: Rucker continues to make key plays when the Panthers need it. Howard jumped out to an early lead, but Rucker eventually got the offense going. He threw the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter when he made a defender miss and rolled out to throw a strike to Daequan Wright. Chad Alligood, Northside head coach: In his first year as the head coach of the Eagles, Alligood has led them to a three seed in the region after knocking off crosstown rival Houston County. There have been some ups and downs to start his tenure, including a blowout loss to Warner Robins and an upset victory over Peach County. But the win over Houston County will give the Eagles a chance to make a run in the playoffs. Macon private schools: FPD looked to be on the verge of clinching the region title, but Stratford forced a three-way tie at the top with Mount de Sales heading into the final week of the season. The Eagles’ lone loss came to Mount de Sales earlier this season. Mount de Sales’ lone loss came to FPD. Tattnall also grabbed an important win to set itself up with the inside track for the fourth playoff spot from this region.

SCOREBOARD

Northside 26, Houston County 23

Stratford 21, FPD 18

Jones County 49, Woodland 0

Dublin 49, Telfair County 0

Tattnall 49, Strong Rock Christian 14

Northeast 42, Jasper County 6

West Laurens 42, Rutland 0

Jackson 28, Mary Persons 27

Westside 22, Spalding County 14

Mount de Sales 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22

Dodge County 35, Washington County 16

Ware County 42, Veterans 14

Crisp County 24, Central 7

Peach County 36, Upson-Lee 7

WHAT’S NEXT

Perry vs. Baldwin

Perry started the season with four consecutive losses but has been a different team since starting region play. The Panthers are 5-0 in region and will have a chance to take home a region title with a win. Baldwin County started the season with region play after electing to skip non-region games due to COVID-19. The Indians are undefeated on the season with a 4-0 record. The two best teams in the region will play in the final week of the season with a title and playoff seeding on the line.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Peach County vs. Central

The Central Chargers lost their first region game to Crisp County in a defensive struggle. Peach County has been unbeatable since its opening loss to Northside. Peach County can clinch the region with a win after knocking off Crisp County 14-13 earlier this season. Central can force a three-way tie at the top with an upset. At worst, the Chargers have already locked up the three seed.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph high-school Photos: Central vs Crisp County November 13, 2020 10:55 PM