Middle Georgia football scores: Dublin, Jones County hang on in first-round thrillers

BEST GAME

Dublin 14, Terrell County 12

The game looked like it was going to turn into a track meet in the early going as the teams combined for 20 points in the first 8 minutes of the game. Dublin held a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither team scored again until Terrell County drove down the field with under two minutes remaining in the game. Terrell County went for two to tie the score, but the pass was intercepted by a Dublin defensive back to seal the win.

3 STARS

Central football: The Central Chargers finished last season with a 3-8 record and missed the playoffs. What a difference a year makes as the Chargers finished as the No. 3 seed in their region and went on the road to grab a playoff win over Liberty County.

FPD and Stratford: All four Macon private schools punched their tickets to the playoffs, but all season these two teams have been the standout programs. In the opening round of the playoffs each showcased that with a pair of blowout victories. Each team will look to ride the hot streak through the playoffs in hopes of making a deep run.

Peach County: Last week this team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to cancel its final regular-season game. It wasn’t a forgone conclusion that Peach County would be cleared in time to play this week. The Trojans responded with a shutout victory in the first round of the playoffs.

SCOREBOARD

1A-Private

FPD 49, Heritage-Newnan 7

St. Anne-Pacelli 37, Mount de Sales 3

Stratford 42, Brookstone 21

Trinity Christian 51, Tattnall 0

1A

Dublin 14, Terrell County 12

4A

Peach County 47, Johnson-Savannah 0

Central 14, Liberty County 6

Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 13

5A

Warner Robins 49, Union Grove 7

Jones County 27, Wayne County 25

6A

Hughes 27, Northside 0

Westlake 42, Houston County 10