Middle Georgia football scores: Dublin, Jones County hang on in first-round thrillers

BEST GAME

Dublin 14, Terrell County 12

The game looked like it was going to turn into a track meet in the early going as the teams combined for 20 points in the first 8 minutes of the game. Dublin held a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither team scored again until Terrell County drove down the field with under two minutes remaining in the game. Terrell County went for two to tie the score, but the pass was intercepted by a Dublin defensive back to seal the win.

3 STARS

Central football: The Central Chargers finished last season with a 3-8 record and missed the playoffs. What a difference a year makes as the Chargers finished as the No. 3 seed in their region and went on the road to grab a playoff win over Liberty County.

FPD and Stratford: All four Macon private schools punched their tickets to the playoffs, but all season these two teams have been the standout programs. In the opening round of the playoffs each showcased that with a pair of blowout victories. Each team will look to ride the hot streak through the playoffs in hopes of making a deep run.

Peach County: Last week this team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to cancel its final regular-season game. It wasn’t a forgone conclusion that Peach County would be cleared in time to play this week. The Trojans responded with a shutout victory in the first round of the playoffs.

SCOREBOARD

1A-Private

1A

4A

5A

6A

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
