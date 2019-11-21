Here are the top Middle Georgia second-round matchups in the GHSA football playoffs

Here’s a look at the top second-round playoff football games from around Middle Georgia.

Warner Robins vs. Rome

7:30 p.m. Friday at Warner Robins

Story of the game: This will be the third playoff meeting between these two teams in the past three years. In 2017, the Rome Wolves knocked off the Warner Robins Demons in the state title game 38-0. Last year, the Demons got their long-awaited revenge with a 45-28 victory in the semifinals. The rubber match will be decided in the second round. It feels a bit early for two of the best teams in the state have to play each other but it means an exciting matchup with plenty of history this week.

Keys to the game for Warner Robins: This has the potential to be an offensive shootout. Each offense has the ability to drop a lot of points in a hurry. For the Demons, the focus should be on being the better defensive team. If its defense can slow down the Wolves, the Demons will have a shot in front of their home crowd to make it to the next round.

Keys to the game for Rome: The Wolves flexed their muscles in the opening round with a 52-0 win over Lithonia. This team can put up 40 points with ease and has done so eight times this season. If this offense can get going early, it can force Warner Robins out of its run-first style of offense that it has displayed for much of the season.

Staff pick: Warner Robins

Calhoun vs. Peach County

8 p.m. Friday at Peach County

Story of the game: These two teams have developed quite the rivalry over the past two seasons. They met in the state title game in 2017, when Calhoun won after a controversial call in the final minutes of the game. The referees called a pass to Noah Whittington incomplete on fourth-and-8. Whittington reached across the goal line and into the end zone. When he came down, his arm was across the line but the ball popped free when he hit the ground, causing the referees to call an incompletion. This allowed Calhoun to hang on for the 10-6 win. Last year, the teams met in the semifinals where Peach County left nothing to chance with a 22-7 win.

Keys to the game for Peach County: In a sloppy opening round game in the rain, the Trojans held Brantley County scoreless in a 19-0 win. Peach’s offense is one of the best in the state but it’s its defense that will dictate how far they go this season. In games where the offense has been unable to find its rhythm, the defense has stepped in to shut down opponents. This week, the defense will need to slow down a good Calhoun team that can score with anybody.

Keys to the game for Calhoun: The Yellow Jacket will face a tough defender in Peach County linebacker and Clemson commit Sergio Allen. Calhoun should avoid throwing the ball in his direction, running in his direction or even looking in his direction. Allen has been all over the field this season and he’s been the player Peach County has been able to rely on to make big plays in big moments.

Staff pick: Peach County

Mary Persons vs. Madison County

7:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Persons

Story of the game: It’s nothing new to see Mary Persons hosting a second-round playoff game, but this year it took a pair of upsets for that to happen. Last week, the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs knocked off No. 2 Eastside, 28-21. Madison County, the No. 4 seed, took down Ridgeland, the top seed, 27-20. These two teams will want to build momentum as they look to make a run deep into the state playoffs.

Keys to the game for Mary Persons: Running back Enrico Harden is an impact player on both side of the football. He is alsoone of the Bulldogs’ unquestioned leaders. Harden will be the player who can carry this team through the playoffs. If he can generate solid offensive numbers and make some key defensive plays from his cornerback position, Mary Persons could be heading to the third round.

Keys to the game for Madison County: The Red Raiders’ offense has struggled at times to put up points this season and only scored 21 or more points in four of their 11 games. They’ll need to rely on their defense to keep them in the game. If the Red Raiders can turn this into a slow, defensive game, it favors Madison County over a quick-strike offense led by Harden on the other side.

Staff pick: Mary Persons

Other notable matchups

All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Shoals at Jones County

Veterans at Carrollton

Bremen at Dublin

Houston County at South Paulding