Here are the second round matchups for Middle Georgia football teams in GHSA playoffs

Here is the schedule of second-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs.

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.

AAAAAA

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Houston County (4) at South Paulding (2)

AAAAA

Cedar Shoals (3) at Jones County (1)

Veterans (2) at Carrollton (1)

Rome (2) at Warner Robins (1)

AAAA

Perry (2) at Oconee County (1)

North Oconee (2) at West Laurens (1)

Baldwin (3) at Blessed Trinity (1)

Madison County (4) at Mary Persons (3)

AAA

Calhoun (2) at Peach County (1) (8 p.m.)

Jackson (2) at North Murray (1)

AA

Bremen (2) at Dublin (1)

Private A

Hebron Christian (12) at Mount de Sales (5)