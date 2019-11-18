High School Sports

Here are the second round matchups for Middle Georgia football teams in GHSA playoffs

Here is the schedule of second-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs.

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.

AAAAAA

  • Houston County (4) at South Paulding (2)

AAAAA

  • Cedar Shoals (3) at Jones County (1)
  • Veterans (2) at Carrollton (1)
  • Rome (2) at Warner Robins (1)

AAAA

  • Perry (2) at Oconee County (1)
  • North Oconee (2) at West Laurens (1)
  • Baldwin (3) at Blessed Trinity (1)
  • Madison County (4) at Mary Persons (3)

AAA

  • Calhoun (2) at Peach County (1) (8 p.m.)
  • Jackson (2) at North Murray (1)

AA

  • Bremen (2) at Dublin (1)

Private A

  • Hebron Christian (12) at Mount de Sales (5)
Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  