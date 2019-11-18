High School Sports
Here are the second round matchups for Middle Georgia football teams in GHSA playoffs
Here is the schedule of second-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs.
All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.
The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.
AAAAAA
- Houston County (4) at South Paulding (2)
AAAAA
- Cedar Shoals (3) at Jones County (1)
- Veterans (2) at Carrollton (1)
- Rome (2) at Warner Robins (1)
AAAA
- Perry (2) at Oconee County (1)
- North Oconee (2) at West Laurens (1)
- Baldwin (3) at Blessed Trinity (1)
- Madison County (4) at Mary Persons (3)
AAA
- Calhoun (2) at Peach County (1) (8 p.m.)
- Jackson (2) at North Murray (1)
AA
- Bremen (2) at Dublin (1)
Private A
- Hebron Christian (12) at Mount de Sales (5)
