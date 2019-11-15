Middle Georgia football scores: Big upsets and close calls first round of playoffs

Here are scores and highlights from the first round of the GHSA football playoffs.

Veterans 28, Riverdale 6

The Veterans Warhawks used a pair of turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game to take an early 14-0 lead behind touchdowns from running backs Lebron Fields and Julian Barnes. The defense allowed just one score all night as the Warhawks showcased their dominance on both sides of the ball. The running backs would add a touchdown each in the second half and helped get Veterans to nine wins on the season for the first time in school history.

Houston County 31, Evans 21

The Houston County Bears found themselves down 21-14 at the half. Quarterback Max Rigby was the kickstarter for the comeback with a 95-yard touchdown pass to Isaia Harris to tie up the game in the third quarter. The pair would hook up again to take the lead for good with 3:13 left in the third quarter. Luke Rigby would add a field goal later for insurance in the fourth quarter as the Bears’ defense held Evans scoreless in the second half. Houston County came into the matchup as underdogs but found a way to upset the one seed in Evans.

Dublin 32, Early County 9

The Dublin Fighting Irish struggled early on in this one as they went into the half up 6-3. By the end of the third quarter, Dublin was up 20-9 but were able to close the game out holding its opponent scoreless in the fourth quarter while the offense added a pair of scores.

Other scores from around the Middle Georgia area:

Wesleyan 35, FPD 28 (OT)

Jones County 26, South Effingham 13

Peach County 19, Brantley County 0

Appling County 28, Westside 7

Mary Persons 28, Eastside 21

Brooks County 42, Washington County 14

Woodward 40, Upson-Lee 14

Perry 38, Hampton 0

Fitzgerald 30, Bleckley County 12

Prince Avenue 46, Stratford 0

Warner Robins 28, Jonesboro 6

Baldwin 38, Cairo 30