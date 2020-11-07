Live from Jacksonville: Georgia injury report grows for SEC showdown with Florida

No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. The Telegraph’s Brandon Sudge is inside TIAA Field to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

Georgia-Florida injury report: Pickens, LeCounte out

We knew Georgia would be without star defender Richard LeCounte (motorcycle accident) today against Florida. The availability of junior nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) was up in the air, but Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that Davis will not play. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, are reporting that star receiver George Pickens (upper body injury) didn’t travel and will miss his second-straight game. Several other Bulldogs, including second-leading tackler Monty Rice and starting safety Lewis Cine, are banged up but should be able to play against the Gators. Defensive lineman Julian Rochester suffered a torn ACL against Kentucky last week and is out for the season. All this comes as Georgia prepares to face a Florida offense that’s putting up 42 points per game.

UGA Florida 2020 game predictions

Here’s what the “ESPN College GameDay” crew said about who will win today’s game:

Chase Claypool (guest picker): Florida — “Defensive game all the way through.”

Desmond Howard: Florida — “Too much offense ... Gators in a close one.”

David Pollack: Georgia — “Really, really close.”

Kirk Herstreit: Georgia — “Stetson Bennett has chance to give offense balance.”

Lee Corso: Florida — “Gators in an upset.”

Final Georgia vs Florida point spread, betting odds

Georgia leads the all-time series 52-43-2, including a three-game win streak over the Gators. The Bulldogs have been as much as a six-point favorite for the 2020 game, but the UGA-Florida betting line was down to 3 points as of Saturday afternoon, according to the consensus figure from VegasInsider.