Kirby Smart reacts: on the Alabama game, Stetson Bennett’s night and more

Kirby Smart can’t pinpoint why his team has crumbled in the second half in games against Alabama. In each of them, Georgia has held a halftime lead but traveled home with a loss.

Saturday’s rematch against two of the nation’s teams was no different. Georgia (3-1) fell to Alabama, 41-24, at Bryant Denny-Stadium. The Bulldogs allowed 24 unanswered points and did not score after intermission.

“We couldn’t stop them,” Smart said. “We got outcoached.”

Georgia continues to hold its own destiny and understands that it can return to the SEC title game — potentially against Alabama once again. Georgia believes it can bounce back, but the trend against the Crimson Tide continues.

Here’s what else Smart had to say.

UGA remains confident in Stetson Bennett. Change to JT Daniels seems unlikely

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett used “boneheaded” multiple times to describe his performance in Saturday’s loss. He performed well in games against Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, but Alabama brought a new challenge.

Bennett had three interceptions — most of which were on throws over the middle — to go along with two touchdowns. He threw for 269 yards, but had his share of woes.

“I think Stetson has gotten better,” Smart said. “When the level of competition changes, you don’t change your evaluation. The experience he gained tonight will be invaluable through the rest of the run on the road.”

The latest chapter of Bennett’s storybook didn’t have another sweet ending. But he continues to have confidence from his coaches. He continues to hold a lead over JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis.

“He’s a work in progress, much like our team,” Smart said. “He’s going to grow and develop.”

How does Georgia fix the offense?

All of Georgia’s points in Saturday’s loss were scored in the first half. It followed the same trend through previous games — a strong half, and a dud to follow. Against Alabama, it held a heavier weight.

Smart joked that the Wizard of Oz came with improvements in the win over Auburn. Georgia might be wishing that were a factual statement. Like the scarecrow needed a brain, the Bulldogs need offensive consistency.

“We didn’t make enough plays. We turned it over, and you can’t do that,” Smart said of the offense against Alabama. “We didn’t convert on third downs. That’s disappointing, because we were able to run the ball.”

Another issue for Georgia against Alabama was its balance. A Todd Monken offense is known for a passing approach, but it might not be the team’s strength. Georgia, despite running well, threw 40 times and had 30 runs.

“We’ve got to help him with the run game around (Bennett),” Smart said. “We can’t throw the ball that many times and hope to be effective.”

What’s next for UGA in the SEC race?

Entering Saturday’s game, Georgia and Alabama were the lone undefeated teams in the SEC. Walking out of Bryant-Denny sadium, the Bulldogs remain atop the SEC East.

Safety Richard LeCounte said the “sky’s the limit” for Georgia. The Bulldogs enter an open week, and preparation will be handled as if it were after a win over Auburn or Tennessee.

“We’re going to show them what we didn’t do well and work to get better,” Smart said. “I’m a big believer after wins or losses, you have to stay (in the middle). You can’t listen to the noise. … We have to get better. I realize that. That’s on me and my responsibility.”

Next Georgia football game

Who: Georgia at Kentucky

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

When: noon Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: SEC Network