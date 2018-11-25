Malik Herring ‘blessed’ to play in honor of late aunt during first-career start

Malik Herring’s sophomore season is bookended by emotion.
A look at the Georgia defensive end’s physical appearance as he answered media inquiries for the first time after Georgia’s 45-21 win over Georgia Tech, and it could all be represented.
Start at the bottom, the shoes. Herring sports a pair of black-and-white cleats as do the rest of his teammates, but the tip of the Nike swoosh carries a vivid reminder.
Grief.
Herring writes “Geneva Watts, Bessie Mae, Neco Davis, Tonia Herring” on his shoes before every game in remembrance of four family members who have passed. Watts is his late grandmother, Mae and Tonia Herring were his aunts and Davis was his cousin, but played an aunt-like role in his life.
The latest family death is the one that lay heaviest on Malik’s heart throughout the season. It was the first day of Georgia’s preseason camp, and there was excitement to compete for a significant role as a pass rusher with playing time available.
Then, his phone rang. Malik’s dad, Lenny Herring, had called, and his friends were sending text messages throughout the night with heartbreaking news.
Tonia, 49, had been shot Aug. 2 after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Raymond Chambliss, according to a report by The Telegraph.
“It crushed me,” Malik said. “I knew I couldn’t just go home though. I had to get out there and practice for her. All she wanted me to do is play football.”
Malik’s only time back in Forsyth was for Tonia’s funeral, one that served as a hard-hitting moment for the young Bulldog defender as he tweeted “One of the hardest day of my life man! Never thought ill feel like this” on Aug. 8.
It was quickly back to football and Herring’s gradual climb began. He was in a logjam at the defensive end and outside linebacker positions as D’Andre Walker, Walter Grant, Robert Beal and Brenton Cox were vying for rotation spots.
Herring was relegated to spending most of his practice time on scout team, and continued to do so throughout the season. As a freshman, he played in many of Georgia’s third-down packages but had yet to be a significant fixture in a rotation.
“It was tough, because I knew I gave great effort throughout the week scouting for the offense. But I had to think, ‘OK, you’re doing something positive,’” Herring said. “It was about staying focused and not giving up on myself.”
The toughest moment Herring recalls is “banging” up against sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Thomas — an SEC award-winner who grades better than many linemen the Bulldogs have faced throughout the season. There was exhaustion, pain and questioning.
“A lot of times,” Herring said, “I could’ve just quit and walked out.”
He didn’t. And over three months later, Herring’s face displays the opposite of the encountered hardships in August.
A smile. Joy.
Herring received the first start of his career after an increasing number of snaps throughout SEC play. The surprise came when he heard his voice on the jumbotron while starting lineups were being announced.
Against Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said it was about “fit” for Herring. He filled a role of injured junior David Marshall, who is known for being stout in the Bulldogs’ run defense, and Smart was concerned with how it might play out.
“It was a blessing,” Herring said. “I feel grateful to start in the last home game. Our crowd was amazing, and I really cherished the moment. I want to thank God.”
Those concerns were gone as Herring answered the call with five tackles (a career high), 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack. He wrapped up Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall for a 7-yard sack and compiled a couple of other highlights.
Smart attributed it to Herring’s days of playing “backyard football” at Mary Persons, and those close to the sophomore were tuned into the action down in Middle Georgia. Brian Nelson, Mary Persons’ head coach, told The Telegraph that his favorite play was when Herring ran an “inside stunt” which allowed Marshall to be sacked on fourth down by freshman Jordan Davis.
“He just fit to what (Georgia Tech does),” Smart said. “It’s about staying on your feet and being athletic, and Malik embraces that challenge.”
Jonathan Ledbetter, who led Georgia with nine tackles, has been a teacher to Herring throughout his two seasons with the program, and has seen growth and development.
He saw it most when circumstances away from football shook Herring the most.
“He has been through some stuff,” Ledbetter said. “I’m so proud of him, because he’s stayed locked in on football. He’s hungrier than he’s ever been. I love him with all of my heart, and he’s going to be a leader on this team.”
From grief to joy, Herring’s second season at Georgia has entailed more than football. Each time Georgia takes the field, a look toward the sky is in remembrance of Herring’s loved ones.
The phone call to start the season on Aug. 3 will be etched in his mind. So will how it finished, and for the same reason: to play for Tonia.
“I know she’s smiling down,” Malik said. “I’m doing what she wanted from me.”
