Woman dead, man in custody as GBI investigates Forsyth homicide

A report of a gunshots led to the discovery of a woman’s body near downtown Forsyth.
Tonia Herring, 50, of Forsyth, was found dead of apparent gunshot trauma just before 12:30 a.m. at 107 Jones Court, GBI special agent in charge Joe Wooten said.
She was pronounced dead in the front yard of the home.
Raymond Chambliss, 64,who lives at that house on the corner of Jones Road, about a block off of Main Street, was taken into custody, pending formal charges of murder, Wooten said.
“This is an apparent act of domestic violence,” Wooten said. “She lives in this town but she is not a registered resident of this location.”
Forsyth police roped off the dead end street at the corner as GBI agents combed the scene for clues.
At about 6:30 a.m., a school bus had to turn around Friday morning to avoid the crime scene as the road remained blocked.
Wooten expected Chambliss to be charged by mid morning.
Comments