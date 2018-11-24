Georgia routs Georgia Tech behind Fromm’s four touchdowns

A clean, old-fashioned rout.
That’s become the tale of the tape for this rivalry the past two seasons. After beating Georgia Tech 38-7 a season ago in Atlanta, No. 5 Georgia put up 38 points by halftime this time around. The Bulldogs piled up more than 400 total yards, and routed the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 5-3) 45-21 in their home finale.
“I know what it feels like to lose your last game to Tech at home,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. “Personally, I know how that has affected me. ... You want to go out and take care of business, and I thought it was great leadership from guys like Terry Godwin and Jason Stanley. Those kids have given so much to Georgia.”
The Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1) managed 21 points on their first three drives and 38 in the first half alone, including three touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm added a fourth, and a second to receiver Riley Ridley, on the Bulldogs’ opening drive of the third quarter.
As expected, the Yellow Jackets defense struggled mightily against Fromm and the Bulldogs’ passing game. Fromm finished with 175 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Georgia Tech’s run defense couldn’t make much happen either. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield combined to run for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs offense averaged just over seven yards per play.
And those limited possessions Paul Johnson mentioned in his weekly press conference?
The Bulldogs had six in the first half and 11 in the game. Suffice to say, a recipe for success against Georgia Tech.
Scoring early
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-7 lead by the end of the first quarter — three passing touchdowns via Fromm and a one-yard run up the middle by Swift — to essentially wrap the game up before the quarter even ended.
“We liked our matchups,” said Fromm. “When they were playing their off coverage, we had some underneath stuff. Our athletes are really good with the ball in their hands, so let’s get it to them quick, and let those guys make the plays.”
The only real negatives from the Bulldogs’ first quarter came from the special teams units: Rodrigo Blankenship’s first kickoff sailed out of bounds, and Georgia Tech’s only score of the game was a 100-yard kickoff return score by Juanyeh Thomas.
Georgia’s first non-scoring drive didn’t come until the 14:37 mark in the fourth quarter.
About that triple option
Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense entered Saturday averaging just over 353 rushing yards per game (good for best in the country) and 437 total yards per game.
It left Sanford Stadium with 128 rushing yards and 219 total, much of which came once the game was already decided. The Yellow Jackets didn’t muster a scoring drive until the fourth quarter, with many of Georgia’s defensive starters resting on the sideline.
“Not winning here since 2012, all that just plays into it,” said Bulldogs defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter. “You put a lot on the line (playing for Georgia). Every single one of our players did that today. Regardless of all the statistics, the history, whatever. We balled.”
Comments