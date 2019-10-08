Who was Middle Georgia’s top high school football player in Week 7? Vote now.

SHARE COPY LINK

Hey, high school football fans. It’s time to vote for the Player of the Week.

This week’s poll features prep football players from across Middle Georgia who had outstanding performances last week.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes 9 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For a look back at of some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup article.

You can only vote once per day.