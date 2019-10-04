Middle Georgia prep football scores: Two comebacks in the second half headline week 7

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are the scores and highlights from around Middle Georgia high school football.

Warner Robins 29, Houston County 14

The Warner Robins Demons used a big performance from quarterback Jalen Addie in the second half. The turning point was an Addie to Armon Porter touchdown pass that gave the Demons the lead for good.

The Demons defense put together another big performance one week after shutting out rival Northside.

Houston County quarterback Max Rigby never got comfortable in the pocket as the Demons dialed up the pressure in the second half. Demons cornerback Jatavious Bryant had a key interception that turned the tide of the game and had a key pass deflection in the red zone in the first half.

Warner Robins will be back home next week against Harris County to open the region schedule.

The Houston County Bears will head on the road to play Valdosta in its first region game of the season.

Rutland 26, Kendrick 22

The Rutland Hurricanes came into the season on a 23-game losing streak. New head coach Rusty Easom snapped that streak in the team’s opening win over Hawkinsville. Now the Hurricanes have their first region win of the season, using a big second half to knock off Kendrick.

The Hurricanes were down 22-12 at the half. The defense clamped down and didn’t allow another score. From there the offense got going to close out the win for the Hurricanes.

Next up the Hurricanes take on Pike County and will look to grab back-to-back wins for the first time since 2014. The Hurricanes are now 2-4 on the season.

Dodge County 35, Northeast 29

This game was back and forth throughout the game. Dodge County jumped out to an early 15-0 lead but it didn’t last as Northeast would tie it up in the third quarter. The teams would then trade scores to head into the fourth quarter with Northeast up 22-21. With five minutes left in the game Dodge County would take the lead for good using a stand to close out the game in the final minute of the game.

Other scores from around the area:

West Laurens 43, Howard 7

Mary Persons 38, Spalding 13

Perry 22, Upson-Lee 15

Jones County 42, Locust Grove 21

Peach County 38, Pike County 0

Dublin 41, Bleckley County 32

Mount de Sales 50, Pinecrest 21

