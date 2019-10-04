‘Igniting point.’ Dual-threat QB makes the difference in Warner Robins vs. Houston County

SHARE COPY LINK

The Warner Robins Demons got a big performance from quarterback Jalen Addie in the second half to come from behind in a 29-14 win over Houston County.

“We started off a little slow. We went in at half time and made a couple adjustments,” Addie said. “It made us realize that’s not Demon football.”

The Demons fell behind after Corey Chaisson found the end zone for the Bears in the first quarter.

A special teams mistake would allow the Demons to draw within one as team went to half time with the score 7-6.

“We came out and they were ready for us,” Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook said. “They kinda hit us in the mouth.”

The Demons were able to bounce back from the opening punches as Addie took over. He opened the half with a touchdown pass of over 45 yards when he hit wide receiver Armon Porter to take the lead for good.

“That proved to be the igniting point right there,” Westbrook said. “They didn’t manage to move the ball much after that.”

Addie’s growth into the position was on display throughout the second half.

The Demons ran the ball with running back Jahlen Rutherford on back-to-back plays to set up a read-option touchdown by Addie where he ran in untouched.

His ability to make plays as a dual-threat quarterback are what make him tough to guard, Westbrook said.

“It is tough to defend a quarterback who can run,” Westbrook said. “It is tough to defend the pass and the run when you have the type of dynamic receivers we have and running back we have. It is the total package.”

It is Addie’s first year at the quarterback position as he was used in various roles last season behind former Demon quarterback Dylan Fromm.

Addie said this season is important to him as he tries his best to learn the position. His hope is that he can make big strides when it comes to throwing the football heading into his senior season.

“The throwing is still a process. I am working on it day by day,” Addie said. “Hopefully by next year I’ll be where I need to be at and leading my boys to a state championship.”

The win moves the Demons to 5-1 on the season with Harris County coming to town next week for the start of region play.

Westbrook and the Demons still have all their goals in front of them with hopes of returning to the state championship for the third straight year, but for now it’s one game at a time.

“I like to take it one week at a time. We haven’t really watched Harris,” Westbrook said. “We are going to enjoy this win and put together a great game plan and go after Harris County.”

