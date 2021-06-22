Crime

Macon woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death at senior center pleads guilty

A 53-year-old Macon woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court in the May 2019 fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at a senior-living center on Gray Highway.

Sheldon Olivia McCoy had been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the May 15, 2019, death of 62-year-old Mark Green, who died of knife wounds.

McCoy’s plea came on the eve of her trial.

The slaying happened in the couple’s fourth-floor apartment at McAfee Towers during what investigators at the time described as “a domestic dispute.”

McCoy, who faces a sentence of 20 years, with up to 10 years of it to be spent behind bars, will be sentenced later.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service