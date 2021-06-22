Macon woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death at senior center pleads guilty

A 53-year-old Macon woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court in the May 2019 fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at a senior-living center on Gray Highway.

Sheldon Olivia McCoy had been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the May 15, 2019, death of 62-year-old Mark Green, who died of knife wounds.

McCoy’s plea came on the eve of her trial.

The slaying happened in the couple’s fourth-floor apartment at McAfee Towers during what investigators at the time described as “a domestic dispute.”

McCoy, who faces a sentence of 20 years, with up to 10 years of it to be spent behind bars, will be sentenced later.