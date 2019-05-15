Resident stabbed to death at apartments for elderly in East Macon identified

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man has been stabbed to death during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a high-rise apartment complex for seniors in East Macon, authorities say.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Mark Green of Macon, a resident of McAfee Towers at 1212 Gray Highway, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.





Green was stabbed inside his apartment, Jones said.

Just before 5 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the complex in reference to a domestic dispute between Green and his girlfriend, 51-year-old Sheldon McCoy, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The couple lived together.

“During the dispute, Green was stabbed with a knife,” the release said.

McCoy was being interview by investigators Wednesday night, the release said.





“This incident is in the early stages of the investigation,” the release said.

EMS for the Medical Center, Navicent Health, was dispatched to the apartment complex just after 5 p.m., Jones said. Green was pronounced dead on scene at 5:50 p.m., Jones said.

The death marks Macon-Bibb County’s fifth homicide this year, according to Jones.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.