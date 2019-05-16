Victim’s girlfriend charged with murder in stabbing death at Macon high-rise

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend at a high-rise senior housing complex in east Macon was arrested and charged with murder just before midnight Wednesday.

Sheldon McCoy, 51, and Mark Green were having “a domestic dispute” in their apartment in McAfee Towers on Gray Highway shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Green, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCoy is set to appear before a magistrate judge Thursday afternoon.

She will have an opportunity to request a commitment hearing in which investigators will present evidence to the judge to determine if there is enough probable cause to move forward with the murder charge.