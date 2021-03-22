‘Kindhearted’ Macon biker killed in crash attended fellow rider’s funeral hours prior

Tyrone Glover, 45, who died early Sunday in a motorcycle wreck on Broadway in Macon. Facebook

Tyrone Glover had in recent years fallen in love with motorcycling.

Whenever the Black Sabbath motorcycle club, which he was vice president of, hosted or participated in a ride, off Glover would go on his Harley-Davidson.

“He loved that Harley,” his sister, Letsha Farrar, said. “ When he joined the bike club, he was a part of something. It was a part of his life. He was so dedicated to it. ... Within a year, he had moved up and become vice president. He wanted to get all those (ride) patches, ... every patch he could get.”

Farrar said that Glover, 45, her only sibling, had been on a late-night ride with friends from his biking club in wee hours of Sunday morning.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials have said that Glover and two other motorcyclists headed south on Broadway north of Mead Road were struck by a Ford Expedition. Glover died at the crash scene near Greter Street, which intersects Broadway at the top of long, hilly straightaway south of downtown.

The driver of the SUV, Lawrence James Bradley, 48, of Macon, has since been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, according to investigators. Further details regarding the wreck have not been divulged.

Farrar, Glover’s sister, said Bradley had just joined the motorcycle club and was a friend of her brother’s.

“He had just become a part of that club,” she said of Bradley. “My brother had just sworn him in that day.”

Farrar said she thinks the group had been on a late-night ride, with Glover leading the way, when the wreck happened.

Glover had worked for FedEx and YKK, his sister said.

“He was a kindhearted person, outgoing,” she said. “He just loved people and will be truly missed.”

Glover went by the nickname “Iceberg.” The name was stitched on his riding jacket.

Farrar had asked him how he got the name.

“He said to me, ‘Because I’m cool, sister.’ He said he was cool,” Farrar recalled.

On Saturday, less than 12 hours before his death, Glover had attended the funeral of another motorcycling enthusiast.

That biker, Michael Hamilton, 28, was killed in a wreck on Mercer University Drive the night of March 14.

Hamilton’s death had been the city’s third motorcycle fatality in a 72-hour span.

Glover’s wreck early Sunday was the fourth in nine days.

“It’s very tragic for someone to go to a fellow bike rider’s funeral,” Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said, “and then get killed less than 12 hours later.”