Two Middle Georgia men killed in separate Sunday-night motorcycle crashes in Macon

A pair of Macon motorcycle wrecks less than 90 minutes apart claimed the lives of two Middle Georgia men Sunday night.

The first crash, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Shurling Drive near Eastview Avenue and Thompson Stadium, involved a westbound motorcycle that was said to have struck a concrete median after entering a turn lane and then running into an oncoming car, sheriff’s officials here said.

The man on the motorcycle, 70-year-old James David Seales, of Gray, later died at a city hospital, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

A second motorcycle crash happened across town about 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Mercer University Drive, sheriff’s officials said in a statement, noting only that the wreck involved “two other vehicles.”

The victim in the second wreck, Michael Hamilton, 25, of Macon, also died of his injuries after being taken to a Macon hospital, the coroner said.

Sunday’s fatalities were the city’s second and third motorcycle-wreck deaths since Thursday when a 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Emery Highway.