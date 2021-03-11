Local

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in east Macon crash

Stock Image
Stock Image

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger on the motorbike was hurt Thursday afternoon in a crash on Emery Highway in east Macon.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a preliminary statement that the motorcycle “collided with a vehicle” at the highway’s intersection with Womack Street, about a block east of Coliseum Drive.

Further details were not immediately available.

“There were two occupants on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. ... The motorcyclist was later pronounced deceased at the hospital and passenger is listed to be in stable condition,” the statement noted.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service