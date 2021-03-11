Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in east Macon crash

Stock Image

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger on the motorbike was hurt Thursday afternoon in a crash on Emery Highway in east Macon.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a preliminary statement that the motorcycle “collided with a vehicle” at the highway’s intersection with Womack Street, about a block east of Coliseum Drive.

Further details were not immediately available.

“There were two occupants on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. ... The motorcyclist was later pronounced deceased at the hospital and passenger is listed to be in stable condition,” the statement noted.