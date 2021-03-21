Macon man charged with homicide after motorcycle riders injured, killed in crash

Stock Image

A Macon man is in jail after he allegedly hit three motorcycle riders with his vehicle early Sunday morning, leaving one dead and two injured.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a group of motorcycle riders were traveling south on Broadway near Greter Street in South Macon just after midnight when 48-year-old Lawrence James Bradley hit them with the Ford Expedition he was driving.

A 45-year-old Macon man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was transported to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Two other men, 60-year-old Theodore Newton and 34-year-old Manuel Newton of Macon, were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bradley was also injured in the crash and treated at the scene. Bibb County collision investigators questioned Bradley, who was transported to the Bibb County jail after he was cleared by medical personnel. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, a first degree felony, and held without bond.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.