Crime

5th suspect jailed in shooting death of Macon teen killed when gun deal went bad

A fifth Macon teenager wanted by police in the December shooting death of a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday in a parking lot along Eisenhower Parkway.

The suspect, Christopher Bonner, 19, was jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Dec. 21 slaying of Elijah Jones, who investigators have said was trying to sell a gun on the street, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

Jones was fatally wounded while driving away from an apparent confrontation along Scotland Avenue, which runs off Log Cabin Drive just south of Napier Avenue. Another teen riding with him was wounded.

Bonner was arrested after a tipster’s call led to his whereabouts in a parking lot at the Macon Mall, investigators said.

A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old boy, is still sought by authorities.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
