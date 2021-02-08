5th suspect jailed in shooting death of Macon teen killed when gun deal went bad

A fifth Macon teenager wanted by police in the December shooting death of a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday in a parking lot along Eisenhower Parkway.

The suspect, Christopher Bonner, 19, was jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Dec. 21 slaying of Elijah Jones, who investigators have said was trying to sell a gun on the street, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

Jones was fatally wounded while driving away from an apparent confrontation along Scotland Avenue, which runs off Log Cabin Drive just south of Napier Avenue. Another teen riding with him was wounded.

Bonner was arrested after a tipster’s call led to his whereabouts in a parking lot at the Macon Mall, investigators said.

A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old boy, is still sought by authorities.