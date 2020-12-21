Macon Telegraph Logo
16-year-old found shot dead, another teen wounded at Macon apartment, cops say

A Macon teenager was found shot to death Monday at an apartment complex on Bloomfield Drive on the city’s west side, officials said.

The victim, Elijah Jones, 16, was pronounced dead, shot in the upper torso, after he was found at Apt. H-2 at Sandy Springs Apartments at 3044 Bloomfield, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones and sheriff’s investigators said.

Exactly where the shooting happened was not immediately known.

According to a sheriff’s statement: “A black Kia Sorento pulled into the apartment complex and stopped in front of building ‘G’. The occupants of the vehicle were reported to have been shot.”

Another youth, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the side and leg and was said to be in stable condition at a Macon hospital, coroner Jones said.

The coroner said the older teen, wounded, appeared at the scene when rescue workers arrived just after 1:45 p.m.

It was not clear what may have prompted the shootings.

