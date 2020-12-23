Third teen jailed in Macon shooting death that cops say was linked to gun deal

A third Macon teen has been charged with murder and jailed in connection with the Monday shooting death of a 16-year-old boy who investigators say was trying to sell a handgun on the street.

The third teen arrested in the case, Keymarion Javontae Manor, 17, of a Williamson Road address, was booked at the Bibb County jail Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

Manor was also charged with aggravated assault in the slaying of Elijah Jones and the shooting and wounding of another teen who was riding with Jones in a car when, according to investigators, Jones drove into a westside neighborhood to sell a handgun.

The shooting was said to have happened along Scotland Avenue, which runs off Log Cabin Drive just south of Napier Avenue.

The teen in the car with Jones took the wheel after the shooting and drove to an apartment complex south of Eisenhower Parkway off Bloomfield Drive, where Jones was later pronounced dead.

Jones’ slaying was the county’s 51st homicide of 2020, a toll that eclipses the modern-day high of 43 violent deaths in 1992.

Two other teens were also jailed Tuesday and they also face murder and aggravated assault charges in Jones’ death, officials have said.

A statement from the sheriff’s office sent to area news outlets late Tuesday afternoon said investigators were still looking for two other teens in connection with Jones’ death.