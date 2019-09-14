Crawford County man charged with vehicular homicide in crash involving motorcyclist

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A Crawford County man turned himself in at the Bibb County jail Friday night on charges of felony vehicular homicide and misdemeanor failure to yield.

Jody Woodard, 35, of Knoxville, was arrested in connection to the death of 26-year-old Dontreal Lewis, according to a Bibb County Sherif’s Office news release. Lewis died Tuesday, the day after he was involved in the two-vehicle crash in Lizella.

Warrants were issued Thursday for Woodard, the driver of the car involved in the crash.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lewis was riding his 2018 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle westbound on Holley Road and a 2005 Nissan Maxima was turning onto Holley Road from South Lizella Road, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of South Lizella Road and Holley Road, the release said.

Lewis was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He died of a closed head injury at the hospital and was pronounced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Woodard and his passenger were not injured, according to the release.