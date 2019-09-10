Warner Robins man dies in hospital day after motorcycle crash in Bibb

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

A Warner Robins man died Tuesday, the day after he was involved in a two-vehicle cash.

Dontreal Lewis, 26, died of a closed head injury at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Lewis was pronounced at 1:30 p.m., Jones said.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lewis was riding his 2018 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle westbound on Holley Road and a 2005 Nissan Maxima was turning onto Holley Road from South Lizella Road, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection of South Lizella Road and Holley Road, the release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lewis was taken to the Medical Center, the release said. The driver of the Nissan and his passenger were not injured.

This accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.