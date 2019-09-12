Arrest warrants issued for vehicular homicide in Lizella motorcycle-car crash

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Arrest warrants for vehicular homicide and failure to yield have been issued for the driver of a car that struck a motorcycle earlier this week in Lizella.

Jody Woodard, 35, has not been arrested yet on the charges, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were sought by sheriff’s fatality investigators in the death of 26-year-old Dontreal Lewis. He died Tuesday, the day after he was involved in the two-vehicle crash.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lewis was riding his 2018 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle westbound on Holley Road and a 2005 Nissan Maxima was turning onto Holley Road from South Lizella Road, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection of South Lizella Road and Holley Road, the release said.

Lewis was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He died of a closed head injury at the hospital and was pronounced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Woodard and his passenger were not injured, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.