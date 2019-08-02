Judge hands down verdict for Macon teen accused of strangling sister during Wi-Fi fight

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument Kevon Watkins, 16, is charged with felony murder in the strangulation death of his 20-year-old sister, Alexus Watkins. Their mother and father wept in Bibb Superior court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevon Watkins, 16, is charged with felony murder in the strangulation death of his 20-year-old sister, Alexus Watkins. Their mother and father wept in Bibb Superior court.

A Macon teenager was found guilty of felony murder in the strangling death of his sister during a family fight about Wi-Fi last February.

Family and friends of Kevon Lamar Watkins wept and wailed after Bibb Superior Court Judge Verda M. Colvin handed down a sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole for the slaying of 19-year-old Alexus Breanna Watkins.

Colvin said the decision was “the most difficult thing I’ve had to do since I took the bench in April of 2014.”

In explaining her decision, Colvin said she thought philosophically about the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“One of the things that kept coming to mind was: what we ignore, we empower,” she said. “In this household, chaos was empowered. … In this household, the ability to ignore and follow corrective discipline was empowered.”

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies went out to 1261 West Mount Road on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, after Latoya Watkins and her 13-year-old son both called 911 about Kevon Watkins being violent and disorderly. Kevon Watkins was still holding on to his sister when a deputy arrived, diffused the situation and rendered CPR to Alexus Watkins.

Alexus Watkins was pronounced dead from asphyxiation at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, about 3 a.m. Feb. 3, 2018.

This is breaking news. For more on this story, return to Macon.com.