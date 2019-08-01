Macon teen strangled sister in family argument over Wi-Fi, investigator says. She died.

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument Kevon Watkins, 16, is charged with felony murder in the strangulation death of his 20-year-old sister, Alexus Watkins. Their mother and father wept in Bibb Superior court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevon Watkins, 16, is charged with felony murder in the strangulation death of his 20-year-old sister, Alexus Watkins. Their mother and father wept in Bibb Superior court.

A teenager accused of choking his sister to death last year had been arguing with his mother about Wi-Fi before the fatal confrontation, a Bibb County sheriff’s investigator testified Thursday.

Kevon Watkins, then 16, is charged with murder in the 2018 strangling death his 20-year-old sister, Alexus Watkins.

At a bench trial before Bibb Superior Court Judge Verda M. Colvin on Thursday morning, Bibb County sheriff’s investigator Marcus Baker testified that Watkins and his mother “had a conflict about Wi-Fi” and its slow bandwidth due to the number of people using it.

Alexus Watkins jumped in to diffuse the situation, Baker said.

Kevon Watkins was still holding on to his sister when a deputy walked inside the bedroom of the house on Westmount Road about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

In an interview with Kevon Watkins immediately after the incident, Baker testified that “he couldn’t really explain to me why he didn’t release her.”

Kevon Watkins was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Alexus Watkins died about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Baker served Kevon Watkins with a warrant for felony murder and told him the news that his sister was dead.

“He cried. I cried too,” Baker testified. “It’s a sad situation.”

The bench trial was set to resume at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking story.