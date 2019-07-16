Teen wanted in Macon gas station slaying surrenders to authorities

20-year-old dies after being shot in the chest at a Macon gas station Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital.

A teenager who is charged with murder in the slaying of a man at a west Macon gas station last week has surrendered to authorities.

Bradford Devonte Anderson turned himself over without incident to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task force about 3 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 19-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Randon Shamar Hogan at the Shell gas station at Mercer University and Atwood drives, not far from the Macon Mall, on July 10.

Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died minutes after medical techs had pulled him from the car and started CPR. The slaying marked the 12th homicide to occur in Bibb County so far this year.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.