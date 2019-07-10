20-year-old shot at Macon gas station died getting CPR in emergency room, coroner said

20-year-old dies after being shot in the chest at a Macon gas station Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital.

A 20-year-old died after being shot in the chest at a Macon gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

“Two techs got him out of the car and started CPR,” Jones said.

Hogan was pronounced dead a few minutes before 3 p.m.

Hogan was shot at a Shell gas station at Mercer University and Atwood drives, not far from the Macon Mall. Blue lights and yellow tape cordoned off the store an hour after the shooting.

The killing marks the 12th to occur in Bibb County so far this year. There were 41 homicides here last year.

This is a breaking story. For updates, return to Macon.com.