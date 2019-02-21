Here are the 41 Bibb County homicide victims from 2018

Read more about the 41 homicides in 2018 and new tactics employed by law enforcement officials here.
2018 Unsolved Homicides
Jan. 10 — Jeffery McKuhen, 51, found beaten to death in a vacant house at 1665 Houston Ave. near Broadway.
March 29 — Jamarta Chennelle Clark, 26, shot to death on Elpis Street in Unionville.
April 25 — Keyon T. Hogan, 23, and Daija Simone Jordan, 21, were shot to death on Bloomfield Drive.
May 10 — Shondricka J’nay Adams, 18, was fatally shot on Leaf Street in east Macon.
May 11 — Chad Michael Bilow, 21, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the side of Dixon Road in west Bibb County.
June 20 — Donna Whipple, 58, was found dead behind a house in the 2800 block of Columbus Road.
August 22 — Ellen Runette Sandifer, 57, was beaten to death inside her home on Triple Hill Drive in south Macon.
Sept. 10 — Freddie Slocumb Jr. was killed inside his house on Pansy Avenue in Unionville in a possible robbery.
Sept. 27 — Jimmy Stanley, 61, was strangled to death inside his Williams Street home, according to autopsy report released in January .
Dec. 21 — Quinton Tylor Benyard, 28, was fatally shot at Poplar and Third streets after a fight in a nightclub.
Dec. 23 — Tynesha Desha Hammonds, 20, was shot in the head live on Facebook while driving on Bloomfield Road.
2018 Homicides with arrests made
Jan. 8 — Ida Mae Ford, 49, shot dead on Winship Avenue.
Feb. 2 — Alexus Brenna Watkins, 20, was strangled at her home on Westmount Road.
Feb. 3 — Montaego Deshun Maxwell, 18, was shot while trying to rob a 15-year-old on Forest Avenue at Walnut Street.
Feb. 4 — Javaris Antoine Brown, 25, was found fatally shot in a running car on Carling Avenue.
Feb. 10 — Precell Carlton Brooks Jr., 47, was killed in a crash that stemmed from a shooting on Bloomfield Drive.
Feb. 20 — Christopher Jerome Battle, 42, was shot in the doorway of his duplex on Ruben Drive.
March 11 — Monterrius Malek Dugger, 21, was killed at a party on Ibex Street.
April 14 — Jim Jullian Baldwin, 45, was found bleeding to death on Berkner Street from a gunshot to the leg.
April 14 — Marlon “Bo Bo” Jermaine Williams, 44, and Ann Kathleen Leonard, 75, died of gunshot wounds near Mason Street.
May 6 — Tavares Lester, 38, was fatally shot outside the EconoLodge on Riverside Drive.
May 29 — Larry Antonio Harden, 45, was shot several times at his home on Hillcrest Avenue.
June 2 — Shamir Deangelo Terry, 39, was shot by Bibb deputies responding to an armed robbery and shooting on Riverside Drive at Pierce Avenue.
June 16 — Calvin Bernard Harvey, 16, was shot during a party at Edgewood Lane just outside of downtown Macon.
June 22 — Al’juwon Moss, 23, was shot to death inside his duplex on Woolfolk Street in Fort Hill.
July 15 — Ebony Monique Smith, 34, was fatally stabbed on Pebble Street.
July 18 — De’Yuntis Car’Mon Pounds, 1, died at Pendleton Homes of trauma injuries.
Aug. 14 — Alpeshkumar “A.P.” Prajapati, 36, was shot to death opening up the Gulf Mart on Napier Avenue.
Aug. 19 — Dakwaun Tyre Faulks, 18, died of a gunshot wound to the back suffered at an unknown location.
Aug. 21 — Waqar Ali, 21, was gunned down leaving work at Market Place #5 at Vineville and Holt avenues.
Sept. 3 — Leonard Spivey Jr., 18, was fatally shot inside the Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road.
Sept. 9 — Jeffery Lorenzo “White Boy” Burke Sr., 55, was severely beaten at a Father’s Day cookout and died of his injuries 84 days later.
Sept. 15 — Michael Antwan Chapman, 30, was shot dead on Burke Street near Houston Avenue.
Sept. 17 — Pedro Garcia, 18, was fatally shot on Villa Crest Avenue.
Sept. 19 — John Fleming III, 53, vanished Sept. 19 and deputies later found his blood-stained car on Waterville Road in Macon’s industrial sector near downtown. His body has not been found.
Oct. 30 — Kendrick Davis, 16, was shot multiple times on Warpath Road in east Macon and died early the next morning.
Nov. 24 — Ryan Lee Glover, 35, was stabbed in the back in a homeless camp in the 100 block of Walnut Street near Central City Park.
Dec. 11 — Kaley Dee Gay, 25, was shot by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy after she drew a gun and fired on officers trying to arrest her.
Dec. 16 — Danny Thomas Causey, 33, was shot to death in the parking lot of Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Poplar Street.
