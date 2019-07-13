Murder arrest warrant issued for Macon 19-year-old in gas station shooting

20-year-old dies after being shot in the chest at a Macon gas station Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital.

An arrest warrant on the charge of murder has been issued for a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting at a Macon gas station.

Bradford Devonte Anderson of Macon is wanted in the slaying of 20-year-old Randon Shamar Hogan, who was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 3750 Mercer University Drive near Atwood Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson was last seen driving a dark colored Honda Accord with Georgia tag RML7826, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anderson was described by authorities as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds.

Hogan was driven in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where “two techs got him out of the car and started CPR,” said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Hogan succumbed to his injuries about 30 minutes later.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Staff writer Laura Corley contributed to this article.