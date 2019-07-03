Man, 80, argued over incident from 25 years ago day before ramming Macon pub, report says

Macon man accused of ramming truck in to 20’s Pub appears in court An 80-year-old Macon man was accused of ramming his pickup truck in to 20's Pub and Sub. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 80-year-old Macon man was accused of ramming his pickup truck in to 20's Pub and Sub.

Two men argued in a bar late afternoon Saturday about something that happened 25 years ago.

Billy Wayne Goodwin, who witnesses said became irate and tried to fight, had to be separated from the 68-year-old man, according to a Bibb County sheriff deputy’s report.

Goodwin left 20’s Pub and Subs that night without incident.

The next afternoon, when about 40 people were there shooting pool and playing poker, 80-year-old Goodwin returned and allegedly plowed his 2004 Chevrolet Colorado into the walls of the pub. A former Allman Brothers Band manager was one of the patrons inside.

A witness told deputies Goodwin “rammed the building 3-4 times before leaving the scene,” according to the deputy’s report.

Two of the five people hurt were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bar patrons told police Goodwin was at the wheel of the truck, so deputies went to his house on Marjane Drive and saw the Chevrolet parked outside.

Goodwin was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and felony property damage.

An investigator asked one of the witnesses if he knew the reason for the assault. The witness said the argument was “over an incident that took place roughly 25 years ago,” the report said.

Sheriff’s tape surrounds 20s Pub and Subs in Macon on Sunday after a man rammed his truck into building, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Not his first offense

Wearing bright orange inmate sandals with a matching jumper, Goodwin shuffled toward the magistrate court judge for his first appearance Tuesday afternoon.

His left hand was wrapped in a tan bandage. Judge Barbara Harris asked for his name and date of birth.

“Pardon me, I’m kind of hard of hearing,” Goodwin said, leaning with his elbows on the wooden podium.

Asked for his birth date, Goodwin answered, “I was born in Clinton, Alabama.”

“Ok,” Harris said. “What year and what date? Do you know?”

Eventually, the judge asked if his birth date matched the one she had on record. It did.

The judge read the charges and asked if Goodwin understood what he was being charged with.

“Yes, I understand what I’ve been charged with but not convicted of,” Goodwin said.

The judge assured Goodwin he had not been convicted yet, denied bond and said, “I consider him a threat and danger.”

Goodwin’s lawyer, Ken Smith, asked the judge to reconsider.

“I think from the interactions with the court we’re seeing some effects from some of the medical conditions that he has,” including a past stroke, Smith said. “We just ask the court to look at the fact that he’s been a citizen of Macon since 1955, has owned real property here.”

The judge stuck with her decision, citing Goodwin’s previous run-ins with the law.

Bibb County Superior Court records show Goodwin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 1997. He also was charged with terroristic threats, but that charge was not prosecuted. He was sentenced as a first-time offender and ordered to three years of probation plus a $250 fine. Specifics about the conviction were not readily available.

Later, in September 2014, Goodwin was arrested on a charge of DUI, records show.

An off-duty deputy spotted him at the wheel of his white Chevrolet, drinking a can of Miller Lite and driving around in the parking lot of Kroger and Amstar 16 on Zebulon Road, according to a Bibb County sheriff deputy’s report.

A deputy ordered Goodwin to turn off the truck. When the deputy smelled alcohol, he told Goodwin to step out of the truck and put his hands behind his back. Goodwin started to resist.

“Mr. Goodwin failed to obey commands after I told him several times not to turn around and let me place the handcuffs,” the deputy wrote in the report. “During this time Mr. Goodwin was pointing his finger in my face saying ‘BOY’ you ain’t going to do nothing to me.”

The deputy took Goodwin to the ground and secured him until more deputies arrived to help.

Managers at 20’s Pub and Sub, at Northside and Riverside drives, declined to comment.