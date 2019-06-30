Two hospitalized after 80-year-old man rams restaurant with truck, Bibb deputies say

Sheriff’s tape surrounds 20s Pub and Subs in Macon on Sunday after a man rammed his truck into the building, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Two people were hospitalized after an angry 80-year-old man rammed his truck into a Macon restaurant Sunday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

Billy Wayne Goodwin was jailed following the incident at 20’s Pub & Subs on Riverside Drive.

According to a sheriff’s office release, Goodwin had been in a dispute with another customer at the restaurant on Saturday. He returned Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. and rammed his 2004 Chevy Colorado into the building, then backed out and drove into it again before driving away, the release stated.

He was arrested later at his home on Marjane Drive. He was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of felony damage to property.

The restaurant was open at the time and customers were inside.

Sammy Colvin, 71, and Carolyn Maples, 57, were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and are in stable condition. Others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Goodwin is being held without bond at this time.