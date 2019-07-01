Former Allman Brothers manager ‘lucky to be alive’ after truck rams into Macon bar

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A man who managed the Allman Brothers Band said he is lucky to be alive after an 80-year-old allegedly rammed a pickup truck into the bar where he was playing poker late afternoon Sunday.

William Perkins was sitting down to deal a poker tournament about 4: 30 p.m. at 20’s Pub & Subs on Riverside Drive near Northside Drive when he heard a crash.

A pickup truck plowed through the building, “completely destroying the pool, poker and dart area where I was,” according to a post Perkins wrote on Facebook. “He made three passes! I was buried under the table and survived with minor cuts and bruises. Several others more seriously hurt and sent to emergency room. A miracle no one killed.”

The 2004 Chevy Colorado, after backing out and ramming into the bar a second time, left the area, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Several people were treated for injuries at the scene. Sammy Colvin, 71, and 57-year-old Carolyn Maples were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment. Both Colvin and Maples were discharged later Sunday.

Deputies tracked the Chevy back to Billy Wayne Goodwin Sr. and arrested him at his home in the 200 block of Marjane Drive, about 6 miles west of the pub.

Billy Wayne Goodwin

The octogenarian had been in a fight at the pub Saturday night. There was a dart tournament and it was karaoke night.

Managers at 20’s Pub did not immediately return messages left by The Telegraph.

Goodwin is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, one count of felony property damage and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked in the Bibb County jail, where he was being held without bond.

Perkins, who received hundreds of responses his post about the incident, updated his fans Monday morning.

“Still hurting and walking with cane today, but nothing broken and will be ok,” the post said. “Can’t wait to deal Thursday’s game IF we can put the room back together by then.”