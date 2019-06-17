Man charged with murder in Macon’s ‘Death Valley’ block party shootings

Brandon Matthew Tyler

An arrest has been made in the “Death Valley” block party shootings that left two men dead and others wounded in what officials described as a “Saturday of mayhem” in Macon.

Brandon Matthew Tyler, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of 22-year-old Deroderick Ridley. The arrest was made by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and the Marshals South East Regional Task Force after a tip about Tyler’s location was called into Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.

Tyler was arrested early Monday morning at Park Apartments, 3876 Northside Drive.

“We were watching the place and one of the case agents saw (Tyler) walk out on the patio. We knocked on the door and he came to the door,” said task force agent John Edgar.

Ridley, of Macon, died from wounds sustained in the second shooting at the June 1 block party, officials told the Telegraph. Investigators estimate that 200 shots were fired in intermittent bursts that lasted for about 30 minutes across a span of several blocks in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Ridley was shot on Long Cabin Drive at Hillcrest Avenue and was later pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Ridley was shot in the back and killed by two people in masks who pulled up in a dark-colored car, officials said at a June 3 press conference.

Tyler is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

A second man died two days after being shot at the block party.

Gerald Pennyman, 25, was wounded in the first round of gunfire at the block party and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a personal vehicle. He died June 4 at the hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

An arrest has not yet been made in connection with Pennyman’s death.

Anyone with any information about the block party killings is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.