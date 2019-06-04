Second man dies after deadly ‘Saturday of mayhem’ block party in Macon

Police searching for suspects, answers after Macon’s ‘Saturday of mayhem’ shooting spree Macon-Bibb police held a press conference to address a shooting at a weekend street party that left one man dead and at least six others wounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon-Bibb police held a press conference to address a shooting at a weekend street party that left one man dead and at least six others wounded.

A man shot at a deadly Macon block party described by authorities as a “Saturday of mayhem” is the second person to die from his wounds after weekend shootings.

The gunfire first erupted about 10 p.m. Saturday on Suzanne Drive near Robinson Road. By the end of the night, authorities said 200 shots were fired in about 30 minutes.





Gerald Pennyman, 25, was wounded in the first found of gunfire and was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a personal vehicle.

Pennyman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Others were wounded at the same time as Pennyman when the driver of a black Dodge Charger began doing spin-outs and squealing tires and was confronted. Seconds later, shots were fired.

About 30 minutes later, another round of gunfire erupted less than a half-mile away as people ran and dispersed from the party. Deroderick Tawayne “Dee” Ridley, 22, was shot in the back and killed by two people in masks who pulled up in a dark-colored car, officials said at a Monday press conference.

It’s not known if that car was the same one from the party earlier.

Telegraph reporters Joe Kovac Jr. and Laura Corley contributed to this report.