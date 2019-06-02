Man killed, five wounded in two Macon shootings

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One man was killed and five others were wounded in two Macon shootings that happened an hour apart Saturday night.

Deroderick Ridley, 22, of Macon, died in the second shooting that happened at about 11 p.m. on Log Cabin Drive at Hillcrest Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Coroner Leon Jones said Ridley was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Also injured in that shooting was Marquise Simmons, 25. He is listed in stable condition.

Simmons was taken to the hospital by ambulance but Ridley was transported in a patrol car because no ambulance was available, the release stated.

There is no description available on a suspect.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday another shooting occurred. Deputies were originally called to Suzanne Drive at Robinson Road by a complaint of a loud party, a release stated. While en route they learned shots had been fired and found three people shot when they arrived.

Chazmine Tookes, 25, Adam Muhammed, 28, and Todd Grayer, 25, were all taken to Navicent by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim, Gerald Pennyman, 25, was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and is in critical condition.

Witnesses said a large group of people were attending a block party when someone began firing shots into the crowd. There is no description of a suspect.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said it is not known at this time whether the two shootings are related.